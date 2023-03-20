Brandon police attacked by 2 people when responding to disturbance

Officers with the Brandon Police Service were attacked by two individuals when responding to a disturbance in Brandon last week.

The incident began at 9:32 p.m. on Friday when officers went to the 300 block of 11th Street for a disturbance complaint.

At the scene, police dealt with a 26-year-old man who allegedly resisted arrest, spit at officers, and threatened to harm them.

The man was charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and resisting arrest. He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

While responding to this same incident, police also dealt with a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman.

Police said the man was subject to conditions to not contact the woman. He was charged with breaching his release order and was released on an appearance notice,

The woman was also on conditions to not contact the male and to not consume alcohol. Police said she was arrested for breaching these conditions, and at one point kicked an officer in the upper body.

The woman was charged with breaching a release order, failure to comply with an undertaking and assaulting a police officer. She was taken into custody.