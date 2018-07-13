

CTV Winnipeg





Police said a 61-year-old man from Calgary, Alta. has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Brandon.

The Brandon Police Service said two people from the city in southwest Manitoba, a 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were shot in an incident in the 200 block of Highland Avenue.

It’s alleged the incident began with a robbery that involved a shotgun being pulled out and fired.

Police said both victims were taken to hospital in Brandon, and the teen victim was later transported to Winnipeg.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

In addition to attempted murder, the 61-year-old man is also charged with discharging a firearm with intent and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He remains in custody.