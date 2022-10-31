Brandon police find brass knuckles on man arrested for assault

The Brandon Police Service found a set of brass knuckles while searching an assault suspect over the weekend.

The investigation began on Saturday afternoon when police were called to a home in the 1200 block of 6th Street in Brandon due to a dispute between a man and a woman.

Police allege a man assaulted two women at the home, noting that he spit on one of them.

When police searched the suspect, they found a set of brass knuckles in his pocket.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday on two charges of assault, one charge of possession of a prohibited weapon, and failure to comply with an undertaking.