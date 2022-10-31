Brandon police find brass knuckles on man arrested for assault

(File image) (File image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?

At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.

Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water

A massive barrage of Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.

MISSING

MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river

Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • TRAFFIC

    TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know

    The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.

    The Louis-Hypolite Lafontaine tunnel crossing the St Lawrence River is seen Wednesday, August 3, 2011 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

  • MISSING

    MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river

    Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island