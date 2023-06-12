Brandon police investigating after man attacked, robbed by group of people
The Brandon Police Service is investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed by a group of men in his home over the weekend.
Police received a report of the incident, which took place at the victim’s home in the 1100 block of 7th Street, around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said the victim heard a knock and went to go answer the door, when four men pushed past him, sprayed him with bear spray and assaulted him. Officers allege the suspects stole money, a watch, and sunglasses. The four men then left the scene.
The assault left the victim with minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
