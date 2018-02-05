

CTV Winnipeg





The Brandon Police Service (BPS) is asking the public for leads on the theft and arson of a vehicle.

BPS said the 2006 Hummer was stolen sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning from a hotel parking lot on Victoria Avenue.

Police said the vehicle was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m., on the side of the road in the 4200 Block of Patricia Avenue.

A short time after the vehicle had been located the owner contacted Brandon police to report it stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-729-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 204-727-8477.