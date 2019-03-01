

CTV Winnipeg





The Brandon Police Service is asking for information to help locate a missing woman.

Leah Ernest, 20, was last seen by her family leaving her residence on Sunday, Feb. 24 and hasn’t been home since.

Police said Ernest is described as being five-foot-five in height, 150 pounds in weight, with shoulder length brown hair that curls naturally. They said she has a medium complexion and build.

Ernest often wears a white winter jacket with a green or brown hoodie, police said.

Anyone with information on where Ernest may be is asked to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.