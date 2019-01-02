Featured
Brandon police looking for missing 13-year-old last seen Christmas Eve
Josh Beaulieu (Source: Brandon Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 3:49PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 4:46PM CST
The Brandon Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Josh Beaulieu was last seen on Dec. 24.
He is described as five-foot-six, 115 pounds, with a slim build, fair complexion, straight short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Beaulieu’s location is asked to call 204-729-2345.