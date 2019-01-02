

CTV Winnipeg





The Brandon Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Josh Beaulieu was last seen on Dec. 24.

He is described as five-foot-six, 115 pounds, with a slim build, fair complexion, straight short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Beaulieu’s location is asked to call 204-729-2345.