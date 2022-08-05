Brandon police looking for missing vulnerable man

Brandon police officers are searching for a missing 22-year-old man, who they describe as a vulnerable adult.

Cyrus Bird was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Police note he has not accessed his social media or been in contact with his family, which they say is unusual for him.

Officers describe Bird as having longer brown/black hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He was last seen leaving his home in Brandon wearing a burgundy Boathouse sweater, black pants and white shoes.

Police are concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information to call 204-729-2345.