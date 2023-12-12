Brandon police make arrests in months-long drug trafficking investigation
The Brandon Police Service (BPS) has made five arrests following a months-long drug trafficking investigation in the city.
According to police, the investigation called ‘Project Belittle’ took place from March 2023 to October 2023.
Throughout Project Belittle, officers identified and collected evidence of a drug trafficking organization involved in the distribution of cocaine in Brandon and the surrounding communities.
Police allege the leader of the drug trafficking organization imported kilograms of cocaine into Brandon and then trafficked the drugs in multi-ounce quantities to sub-dealers within the network.
On Oct. 16, the BPS conducted a traffic stop outside one of the network’s “stash” locations and seized one kilogram of cocaine. Police continued to investigate, executing five search warrants and seizing three vehicles in the city. This led to the seizure of about $163,000 in drugs and other items, including:
- 1,153.19 grams of cocaine;
- 0.62 grams of methamphetamine;
- 325.19 grams of Psilocybin;
- 2,648.19 grams of illegal cannabis;
- 45 Oxycodone pills;
- $23,188 in Canadian money;
- A .308 rifle; and
- A .22 calibre rifle with a loaded 100-round drum magazine.
Officers also seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, throwing knives, bear mace, and a cryptocurrency account.
Five people have been arrested and charged in connection to this investigation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
Revealing allegations on Nijjar death meant to 'put a chill' on India, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to 'put a chill' on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety.
Price of baby formula spiked more than 20 per cent in one year amid shortages
When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closed the Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Michigan last year, it triggered a North American-wide baby formula shortage and impacted families across Canada, retail expert Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning Tuesday.
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism, the university's highest governing body announced Tuesday.
India ask FBI to share intelligence on Sikh separatists: Reuters source
India has asked the United States to share intelligence on Sikh separatists living there amid investigations into an accusation that an Indian official was linked to a plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, an Indian official said on Tuesday.
What you need to know before applying for the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
After years of controversy, economy appears a 'turning point' for Trudeau's Liberals: experts
As the governing Liberals continue to slide in the polls, the slow-moving hurricane that may actually end up blowing them away appears to be the economy.
Regina
-
'Pennies on the dollar': Sask. should be getting more from companies mining its potash, paper finds
Potash companies operating in Saskatchewan are not paying enough royalties, according to a research paper from the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.
-
'We're excited': Riders GM optimistic with new coach, offensive coordinator now hired
With most of the recent attention around Saskatchewan Roughriders' new head coach Corey Mace and new offensive coordinator Marc Mueller – general manager Jeremy O’Day has been busy ensuring his new hires fit into the community.
-
'Barbie means childhood to me': Over 30 years of holiday Barbies cover Sask. woman's Christmas tree
Ashley Dorland has been a Barbie collector throughout her whole life. Thanks to her aunt and mother, she has the holiday Barbie and corresponding ornament for every year since 1990.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. driver's vehicle covered in tar from unmarked highway construction
A Saskatchewan woman is frustrated because of damage to her vehicle that happened on Highway 51 south of Saskatoon, and she’s having trouble finding out who’s responsible.
-
'This is an emergency': Saskatoon community association says province moving too slow on homelessness
The leader of the Pleasant Hill Community Association has penned a letter to the province urging them to act quickly to make good on their promise to address homelessness.
-
Saskatchewan dentistry college meets federal dental care plan with excitement and curiosity
The dean of the University of Saskatchewan's College of Dentistry is eager to see how the federal government's new dental care plan will change healthcare in Canada, but he's equally curious to see how the plan will be implemented.
Northern Ontario
-
Laid-off Domtar workers getting support from province, unions
The Ontario government is stepping in to help nearly 500 pulp and paper workers who were laid off by Domtar in Espanola.
-
Former Manitoba missionary couple convicted of child sex crimes in Dominican Republic
A missionary couple, previously living in Manitoba, have been convicted of sexual crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder could be in Edmonton: RCMP
A man charged with the second-degree murder of a northern Alberta resident could be in the capital city, police say.
-
Connor vs. Connor: McDavid, Bedard meet for the first time as Oilers host Blackhawks
Former No. 1 overall picks Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid meet for the first time on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after crash with light pole
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Faqiri inquest recommends corrections watchdog, rules death a homicide
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail have recommended the province create a designated 'inspectorate' for corrections, as they ruled Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide.
-
Brampton jewelry store targeted in second smash-and-grab style robbery
Just as the owners of a Brampton jewelry store were picking up the pieces from a brazen smash-and-grab style robbery last month, the store has been targeted again, according to police.
-
Cost of electricity could go up in Toronto. Here’s why
Residents living in Toronto may see their monthly electricity bill go up over the next five years.
Calgary
-
City council update outlines impact of mental health funding
City council is set to receive several briefings on Tuesday, one of them detailing what millions of dollars in mental health funding went towards and its impact on the city.
-
Lethbridge police block off area near north side home
Lethbridge police are warning the public to stay clear of a high-risk situation in that city's north end.
-
Man stabbed at Westbrook LRT station, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a southwest LRT station Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Jury finds teen guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey
A teenager accused of killing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey as he left his Montreal school in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
-
Quebec government not considering gender neutral markers
The Quebec government says it is not currently considering adding gender neutral markers for non-binary people or those who do not identify as female or male.
-
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
Ottawa
-
Leasing now open for Zibi rental building in Ottawa
New co-living units in a building on Chaudière Island are available for leasing in Ottawa. 'Common at Zibi' is a 25-storey building that also includes affordable Ottawa Community Housing units and traditional suites.
-
Two people with severe injuries after vehicle strikes wheelchair in Tamworth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision between a driver and a man in a wheelchair with a person riding on the back in Tamworth, Ont. on Monday evening.
-
Gatineau Kia dealership fined for selling car above advertised price
Gatineau Kia has been fined $3,125 by Quebec's consumer protection office for selling a car for a price higher than advertised online.
Atlantic
-
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
-
Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday.
-
Favourable nights for spotting Geminids meteor shower in Maritimes
The Geminids meteor shower will be visible in parts of the Maritimes this week.
Kitchener
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman faces 'forced financing' fiasco while car shopping
A Kitchener, Ont. woman discovered that some dealerships didn’t want her cash while shopping for a new car.
-
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster kidnapping suspect arrested in Kitimat
A third suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed kidnapping in Metro Vancouver earlier this year has been arrested.
-
Divided Vancouver park board passes urgent motion to stop mayor's plan
Vancouver park commissioners held their first meeting since the mayor announced plans to dismantle the elected board last week.
-
Permanent residents of Mosquito Creek Marina to be safe from eviction
Permanent liveaboards at North Vancouver's Mosquito Creek Marina are breathing a sigh of relief following the news the boatyard will be keeping them safe from its impending mass eviction.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Conservatives awaken from decades in dormancy ahead of 2024 vote
The first blip on the radar signalling a potentially new player in British Columbia politics occurred in the summer byelection to fill the seat vacated by former New Democrat premier John Horgan.
-
Celebrate Christmas with the Greater Victoria holiday lights map
It's back! Your guide to the best and brightest Christmas displays in Greater Victoria is here for another year.
-
New Westminster kidnapping suspect arrested in Kitimat
A third suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed kidnapping in Metro Vancouver earlier this year has been arrested.