

CTV Winnipeg





The Brandon Police Service will soon be using a drone, night-vision goggles and gas masks to help keep officers and the community safe.

The province announced Friday it will be giving more than $130,000 to Brandon police through Manitoba Justice’s criminal property forfeiture fund.

“These significant investments will enhance public safety in Brandon and the surrounding regions by equipping police with the tools they need to stay safe and do their jobs more effectively,” said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen in a news release.

The government funding will go to:

Over $86,000 for a SkyRanger drone that will be used for traffic accident and crime scene investigations, search and rescues, disaster scenes, police pursuits and surveillance during high-risk incidents;

Over $20,000 for three pairs of night-vision goggles to help drug investigators with surveillance during low-light conditions;

Over $18,000 for 12 gas masks, which will help the tactical response unit to clear areas during high-risk calls after a chemical munition deployment;

$8,000 to buy sporting equipment and uniforms for the Youth Cadet program.

“Using funds taken from criminals to support police service equipment and programming sends a powerful message to the public that crime doesn’t pay,” said Brandon Police Chief Wayne Balcaen in the release.

According to the news release, Brandon will also be receiving $8,000 to go towards promotional materials and rewards for the Crime Stoppers program.