Brandon police respond to separate incidents in same area in span of an hour

Officers with the Brandon Police Service responded to two separate incidents in the same area of the city in the span of about an hour on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incidents took place in the area of 1st Street and Maryland Avenue.

Officers said one situation involved a vehicle stop at 8:45 a.m., and the second incident involved a report of people with guns at about 9:55 a.m. These incidents are unrelated.

Suspects have been arrested in both matters, which are under investigation.

Police said they will have more information on these situations.