WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Brandon police seize $800K of meth during traffic stop

    Police dog Storm helped to uncover the large quantity of crystal meth. (Source: Brandon Police Service) Police dog Storm helped to uncover the large quantity of crystal meth. (Source: Brandon Police Service)
    Share

    The Brandon Police Service (BPS) discovered nearly 100 kilograms of crystal meth during a traffic stop last week.

    The investigation began around noon on May 8 when officers conducted a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway.

    During the check, officers became suspicious that the driver may be in possession of an illicit substance for the purpose of trafficking. Due to these suspicions, BPS brought in a police dog named Storm, who indicated the presence of controlled substances.

    Police said they searched the cab of the vehicle where they found two large duffel bags under the bed in the sleeper berth. According to police, the bags contained 100 kg of what’s believed to be crystal meth. The drugs have an estimated street value of $800,000.

    The Ontario man who was driving the commercial vehicle was arrested for possession for the purposes of trafficking crystal methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News