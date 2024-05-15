Brandon police seize $800K of meth during traffic stop
The Brandon Police Service (BPS) discovered nearly 100 kilograms of crystal meth during a traffic stop last week.
The investigation began around noon on May 8 when officers conducted a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway.
During the check, officers became suspicious that the driver may be in possession of an illicit substance for the purpose of trafficking. Due to these suspicions, BPS brought in a police dog named Storm, who indicated the presence of controlled substances.
Police said they searched the cab of the vehicle where they found two large duffel bags under the bed in the sleeper berth. According to police, the bags contained 100 kg of what’s believed to be crystal meth. The drugs have an estimated street value of $800,000.
The Ontario man who was driving the commercial vehicle was arrested for possession for the purposes of trafficking crystal methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on May 9.
