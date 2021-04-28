WINNIPEG -- Brandon police have arrested five people after a large amount of illegal tobacco was seized.

After a six-week investigation, police intercepted a shipment of illegal cigarettes on April 23 in the RM of Whitehead.

Police said five men were taken into custody and officers seized three vehicles and three trailers.

Investigators searched the vehicles and trailers on April 27 after obtaining warrants and found 92 cases. Each case had 10,000 illegal cigarettes inside.

Police also seized 53 pounds of cannabis and $25,000 in cash.

The five men are between 46 and 60-years-old. Four of them are from Brandon and the other is from Gilbert Plains.

They have each been charged with possessing unauthorized stamped tobacco and possessing 25 units of unmarked tobacco.

The man from Gilbert Plains was also charged with possession for the purpose of distribution as well as possession of proceeds of crime.

All five men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in July.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Brandon police said the tobacco could have resulted in over $1 million of tax losses for the province.