Brandon Police Service engages community with free barbecue, commemorates 140th anniversary

Positive vibes were in the air Tuesday afternoon as the Brandon Police Service and the community came together to celebrate.

A free barbecue was held in Brandon’s Stanley Park in an effort to bring the downtown community together and celebrate a milestone anniversary.

“I wanted to try to do something for the community,” says Constable Denis Dufault, a member of BPS’ community section who organized the event. “The pandemic weighed a lot on people, so I wanted to try and bring everyone together. And the best thing to bring people together is free food.”

Brandon police posted about the event on social media.

At its peak, the line-up for food stretched nearly a full city block.

"It's significantly bigger than I'd anticipated," Dufault says. "I had planned for roughly around 300 people, and we've definitely surpassed that. I'm sitting here scrambling, trying to get as many supplies brought in as I can."

Brandon Police Service is also commemorating its 140th year of service in the community, having been established July 12, 1882.

“When we started [in 1882], there was a chief and two constables,” says Sergeant Ed Conway, a patrol sergeant with nearly 33 years of service with BPS. “Now all these years later, we just hired our 410th member in May.”

Aside from the BBQ, a patrol cruiser was in attendance for kids to take pictures and learn more about the officers and the work they do in the community.

Brandon Police show kids the inside of their car on July 12, 2022 (CTV News Photo Cody Carter)

“We want to make people realize that we’re also humans, we wear the uniform but it doesn’t make us any different,” Dufault says. “We just have a job to do and we’re all friendly.”

Those in attendance were happy to see the community engagement.

“It’s downtown, it’s not the safest area,” says Danielle Zalusky. “So it’s good to get police presence out and make themselves known within the community to try and make it a safe and welcoming environment.”

“It brings everybody together to have a joyous time,” says Ray Balkham. “If people have any troubles, it helps them to forget what’s going on and bring everybody together.”

“We are really happy to be here,” says Vladimir Teijo. “After two years of being isolated, to have a place to do anything and have all these people around is amazing.”

Dufault would like to see this become an annual occurrence.

“I’ve definitely learned some lessons, so I think if this happens next year, it’s definitely going to be ramped up a little bit bigger,” he said.