

Tim Salzen , CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Brandon police will update the public at a news conference later this morning regarding a charge of second degree murder laid Saturday.

The charge was laid in connection to a house explosion last Tuesday evening, Oct. 22.

A 63-year-old Brandon woman was found dead in the home following the explosion at a home in the 200 block of Queen’s Ave East.

A 63-year-old man injured in the blast was airlifted to hospital in Winnipegin critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable and released.

On Friday, Brandon police charged the man with second degree murder and took him intocustody at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

