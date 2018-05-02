

The Canadian Press





The Brandon Police Service now has a force simulation lab to train officers how to respond appropriately to different scenarios.

The lab at Assiniboine Community College allows officers and students in the police studies program to prepare for many of the situations they could face on the street.

A lab provides a screen where a program runs up to 500 different scenarios.

Participants standing in front of the screen have to react to whatever comes up -- for example, an armed situation, a suicide attempt or a break and enter.

Staff Sgt. Brian Partridge says the scenarios can last as long as the operator wants and the screen's brightness and volume can be adjusted to test sight and hearing.

The character in the program also reacts.

"The goal of the simulator is to put our members into real-life training environments. It gives us an opportunity to put members into high-stress situations where they're forced to make use-of-force decisions in an instant," Partridge said Tuesday.

Participants are sometimes given simulated weapons as well.

After a scenario is completed, operators can watch their performance.

Partridge said the simulator provides much richer material for officers to practise.

"We have more scenarios then we would've ever dreamt of on our own."