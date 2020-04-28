WINNIPEG -- Brandon Police are warning the public about an ongoing situation Tuesday night.

Police took to Twitter, saying there was a situation in the 300 block of 15th Street. The public is asked to stay out of the area.

BPS members are dealing with a situation in the 300 Block of 15th Street. Please stay out of the area. #bdnmb — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) April 29, 2020

CTV News reached out to Brandon Police and was told they would provide an update later if they have more information.

