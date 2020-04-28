Brandon Police warn public of ongoing situation on 15th Street
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 8:24PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Brandon Police are warning the public about an ongoing situation Tuesday night.
Police took to Twitter, saying there was a situation in the 300 block of 15th Street. The public is asked to stay out of the area.
CTV News reached out to Brandon Police and was told they would provide an update later if they have more information.
This is a developing story. CTV News will update this story as more information becomes available.