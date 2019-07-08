Joel Edmundson of Brandon, Man., will be in his hometown Monday afternoon with the Stanley Cup for a community celebration.

Edmundson, 26, won the Cup last month with the St. Louis Blues, the first in franchise history.

Organizers said Edmundson will arrive at the Keystone Centre at 1 p.m. with the Stanley Cup where people will have an opportunity to get photos with Edmundson and the Cup.

The event is free and open to the public.

Photos will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Large crowds are expected.

The Blues captured the championship with a 4-1 road win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Edmundson’s parents Bob and Lois were in attendance in Boston to celebrate the victory with their son. They’ll also be taking part in Monday’s celebration in Brandon.

Edmundson, a defenceman, played for the Brandon AAA Bantam and Midget Wheat Kings before starting his junior hockey career with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League.

The Blues selected Edmundson in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft with the 46th overall pick.