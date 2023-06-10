Brandon Sportsplex Arena shut down due to ice plant repairs

The City has determined the cost of repairs, but is first doing a needs assessment to see if the arena is still needed in the area. (Source: City of Brandon) The City has determined the cost of repairs, but is first doing a needs assessment to see if the arena is still needed in the area. (Source: City of Brandon)

