Brandon teacher facing historical sexual assault charges

A Brandon teacher is facing sexual assault charges after alleged sexual offences that happened more than a decade ago involving a teenager were reported to Manitoba RCMP.

On Dec. 22, Mounties arrested 39-year-old Troy Innes of Brandon and charged him with luring and sexual exploitation of a young person by a person in a position of trust or authority, and two counts of sexual assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP said Innes has been released on several conditions and is set to appear in court in Killarney in March 2022.

Mounties said Innes was working as a teacher in the Brandon School Division when he was arrested.

RCMP said in May 2021, it received a report of historical sexual offences that happened between January and December of 2010. RCMP said when the alleged offences started, the victim was a teenage student. RCMP said the suspect was a teacher at a school in the Turtle Mountain School Division.

Grant Wiesner, the interim superintendent and CEO of the Turtle Mountain School Division said Innes is no longer employed with the division.

"As with any matter involving staff of the Division, the Division is treating the allegations as extremely serious and taking all necessary precautions to ensure that the matter is properly investigated," Wiesner said in an emailed statement to CTV News Winnipeg.

Wiesner said appropriate authorities are addressing the matter, and added the division will not be releasing any information or commenting further at this time.

CTV News has reached out to the Brandon School Division for comment.

A 24/7 sexual assault crisis line from Klinic Community Health is available in Winnipeg at (204) 786-8631 or in Manitoba toll-free at 1-888-292-7565. More supports for sexual assault survivors can be found on the Klinic Community Health website.