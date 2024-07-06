WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Brandon teen charged with impaired driving, car theft

    Brandon police
    

    A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Brandon, Man., Friday night in connection with a stolen vehicle.

    According to a City of Brandon news release, police responded to a report of a 2011 black Ford Raptor stolen from the 1000 block of 10th Street shortly after 10 p.m.

    Police said the suspect took the keys from the owner and drove off with the truck, before officers stopped the vehicle near the 1400 block of Highland Avenue. A 16-year-old girl was behind the wheel, and when she was asked to provide breath samples, she blew more than twice the legal limit.

    Officers arrested the teenager for impaired driving and theft of a motor vehicle. She’s expected to appear in court on July 9.

