

CTV News Winnipeg





A teen boy was arrested at his Brandon, Man. home Thursday after a local business was broken into and a gumball machine was stolen in June, Brandon police said.

Police responded to a report of a break and enter at a business in the 900 block of Queens Avenue on June 24.

In July, police were contacted by the suspect’s mother who police said found the stolen gumball machine in her home earlier in the month.

The boy is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27 and faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime.

The investigation into the break and enter at the business is ongoing.