Two teens in Brandon are facing charges for multiple break-ins starting on December 30.

Brandon police said early Wednesday morning officers responded to a business in the 1600 Block of 18th Street after receiving a call of a break and enter in progress.

Police said the suspects fled with a mountain bike from the store before officers arrived.

Investigators located the stolen bike during a search of the area and with the help of a Police Dog the suspects were located.

Police said upon further investigation its believed the two teens were responsible for a break and enter at a business on Dec., 30 and 31.

Police arrested two 13-year-old boys in connection to the incidents. One of the teens was in possession of brass knuckles.

Both have been released from police custody and are expected to appear in court later this month.