WINNIPEG -- Brandon University is set to close its campus on Friday to further limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

The school said at noon on March 27, all buildings will be locked and people will only be allowed in for specific exceptions.

All staff are being told to work from home and if they need to access any buildings, they must make arrangements with their supervisor.

Student key cards will also be turned off on Friday and if they need a computer to finish work they must contact their dean to request access. Staff key cards won’t be turned off.

“While faculty and students are also finishing classes remotely, we recognize that some people will require access to campus facilities,” said the school in a news release.

Access to the building is going to be determined on a case by case basis and only approved students will be allowed to access the school between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The university said other services such as the library can be accessed online and appointments for Student Services can be made over the phone or by email.

The school is posting all updates it is making online.