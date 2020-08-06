WINNIPEG -- Walmart Canada has confirmed that an employee working at the Brandon Walmart recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Walmart confirming the employee last worked at the store on July 26.

"We are in contact with the associate and are keeping them in our thoughts. Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

The spokesperson said there is regular enhanced cleaning in the store and other physical distancing measures are in place. Walmart is also in contact with public health.

They added other measures are in place, like wellness checks that include temperature checks for all employees at the start of their shift, limiting the number of customers, and cleaning shopping carts.

This case comes as a Tim Hortons in Brandon along the Trans-Canada Highway closed down on Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials did announce that there is currently a cluster of cases in the Brandon area.