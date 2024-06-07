Brandon Walmart fire being investigated as arson: police

Brandon authorities are investigating a Friday morning blaze at a popular chain store that is believed to be arson.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, fire crews were called to a blaze at Walmart in Brandon’s Coral Centre.

Brandon police said investigators learned Adirondack chairs at the front entrance were set on fire, with those flames spreading to the building.

Fire crews extinguished the fire but the building suffered water and smoke damage.

Brandon Fire and Emergency Services (BFES) said the cause of the fire appears to be arson.

BFES, the service’s fire commissioner’s office, and Brandon Police Service are investigating.

Walmart, and the nail salon inside, are both temporarily closed until further notice.