WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Brandon Walmart fire being investigated as arson: police

A fire at a Brandon Walmart is being investigated as arson. (Jorge Tanner/Supplied) A fire at a Brandon Walmart is being investigated as arson. (Jorge Tanner/Supplied)
Share

Brandon authorities are investigating a Friday morning blaze at a popular chain store that is believed to be arson.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, fire crews were called to a blaze at Walmart in Brandon’s Coral Centre.

Brandon police said investigators learned Adirondack chairs at the front entrance were set on fire, with those flames spreading to the building.

Fire crews extinguished the fire but the building suffered water and smoke damage.

Brandon Fire and Emergency Services (BFES) said the cause of the fire appears to be arson.

BFES, the service’s fire commissioner’s office, and Brandon Police Service are investigating.

Walmart, and the nail salon inside, are both temporarily closed until further notice.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News