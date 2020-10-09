WINNIPEG -- A cow got loose in Brandon and caused quite the commotion Thursday afternoon, even sending a woman to hospital.

The Brandon Police Service received several calls around 3 p.m. about a cow running loose down Victoria Avenue East.

Police said the cow had been seen around Douglas Street and Victoria, as well as near Dinsdale Personal Care Home.

Before police were called, a 72-year-old woman was charged at and hit by the cow near Victoria and 1st Street. She was taken to hospital, however police didn’t say the extent of her injuries.

The cow eventually made its way to the railyard. Police said after consulting with staff from the stockyard, they made the decision to put down the cow.

It’s believed the animal escaped from the stockyard, though it’s unknown when it got loose.

Police said the matter is under investigation.