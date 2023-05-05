Break-and-enter suspects found locked inside storage room: Brandon police

The Brandon Police Service has laid charges after a homeowner discovered two people locked inside their storage room on Wednesday morning.

The investigation began around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, when officers received a report that someone had broken into a home in the 500 block of 7th Street in Brandon and locked themselves in the utility/storage room. Once police got to the scene, they determined two people had broken into the home.

Police attempted to arrest one of the suspects, a 40-year-old man, but he resisted arrest. Officers said that once they managed to arrest him, he was found to be in possession of a large knife, a steel pry bar, and a number of other break-in tools.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested. At the time of the arrest, she was to abide by a condition to not communicate with the male suspect.

Police note the suspects damaged the home’s doors, as well as the electrical wiring.

The suspects were taken into custody. The female suspect appeared in court on charges of break and enter to commit mischief, and failure to comply with a release order. The male suspect appeared in court on charges of break and enter to commit mischief, possession of break-in tools, possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.