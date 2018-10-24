Featured
BREAKING: Brian Bowman is Winnipeg's mayor for a second term
File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 7:40PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 8:36PM CST
Brian Bowman will continue as Winnipeg's mayor after defeating Jenny Motkaluk and six other mayoral hopefuls.
Results show Bowman with 53.3 per cent of votes and Motkaluk with 33.72 per cent of votes.
During the campaign, Bowman maintained a steady lead in many polls.
Bowman celebrates his victory at the Metropolitan Event Centre in Winnipeg, surrounded by supporters, family and friends.