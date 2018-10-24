

CTV Winnipeg





Brian Bowman will continue as Winnipeg's mayor after defeating Jenny Motkaluk and six other mayoral hopefuls.

Results show Bowman with 53.3 per cent of votes and Motkaluk with 33.72 per cent of votes.

During the campaign, Bowman maintained a steady lead in many polls.

Bowman celebrates his victory at the Metropolitan Event Centre in Winnipeg, surrounded by supporters, family and friends.