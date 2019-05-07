Jurors have heard closing arguments in the trial of Brett Overby who was charged with second degree murder in connection with the August 2016 death of 21-year-old Christine Wood.

The now 32-year-old Overby, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge, admitted Monday when he took the stand that he killed Wood and buried her body.

Overby’s lawyer, Sarah Inness, asked the jury to consider a manslaughter verdict.

“Common sense tells you he killed her quickly in the heat of the moment,” Inness told the 12-member jury. “A manslaughter verdict holds Brett accountable for what he did and what he admits to doing.”

Inness told court while Overby admitted to killing Christine Wood he didn’t intend to kill her and didn’t want to kill her.

“Brett Overby had no motive to kill Christine Wood,” Inness told the jury. “This was not a sex for drugs hookup as suggested in the cross-examination.

“The Crown has no coherent theory on why Brett killed Christine Wood.”

Crown attorney Brent Davidson told the jury Overby should be found guilty of second degree murder because the evidence shows there was intent in Overby’s actions.

“How did Christine Wood die? She was slaughtered,” Davidson told the jury. “Did Mr. Overby intend to kill Christine Wood? Without a doubt.”

He told the jury the Crown isn’t required to prove why.

“The other person who could tell us as to why this occurred was unable to speak seconds after a knife was drawn nine centimetres across her neck. The truth about why will thus forever remain buried with Christine Wood.”

Overby testified Wood swung at him at with a knife in the basement of his Burrows Avenue home in the early morning hours of Aug. 20, 2016 after the two had arranged a meeting through the online dating website Plenty Of Fish.

Overby testified he “snapped” and “blacked out” and then remembers Wood lying in a pool of blood on his basement floor.

Overby told the jury he has no recollection as to how it happened.

He admitted to wrapping Wood in plastic and burying her body in a ditch near a farmer’s field east of Dugald, Man.

Wood’s blood was found in Overby’s basement on a weight bench, staircase, below the staircase and on a closet door.

The trial previously heard Wood died of extensive sharp and blunt-force trauma.

“He slit her throat. What did he intend with that,” Davidson posed to the jury. “He stabbed her 11 times. What does that tell you about his intention?

“The force that was used was extreme. One of those stabs in her neck bisected her cervical vertebrae.”

The Crown argued Overby’s testimony can’t be believed.

“Essentially in an ocean of amnesia there appears to be islands of recall,” Davidson told the jury. “He remembers nothing about what he would be called upon to explain including the infliction of injuries that are worse than any horror movie imaginable.

“That is convenient.”

The trial heard testimony from two other men who dated Wood prior to her disappearance who were each physically assaulted by Wood on more than one occasion. Both men testified they were able to defuse those situations without using violence or weapons.

“These people you can trust. Their evidence you can accept. You will undoubtedly have noticed the Crown did not attack these witnesses’ recollection of their events nor did we contest their veracity,” Davidson told court. “The Crown has never hidden the struggles that Christine had in her life. Christine Wood was a young girl who came from an isolated community who was swallowed up by the city of Winnipeg.”

Davidson told jurors if Wood had purchased a new cellphone to replace a broken one, as she had planned on the last day before her disappearance, Overby’s name may never have come up.

The trial previously heard Winnipeg police were able to trace activity on Wood’s Facebook account to Brett Overby’s wifi.

Overby denied he knew Wood or had had any involvement in her disappearance until his admission on Monday.

“The truth may never have been uncovered,” Davidson told the jury. “Thankfully, this case would be far from the perfect murder.”

Wood’s body was discovered in June 2017, seven months after her disappearance, by a farmer who was checking his crops.

Justice Chris Martin will give instructions to the jury on Wednesday morning before jurors begin deliberations.