Brett Overby, who is accused of killing 21-year-old Christine Wood, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for his second degree murder trial.

Overby made two bail applications, one in 2018 and one in 2017, and was denied both times.

Wood’s body was discovered in a ditch in a farmer’s field in June 2017. Police said her body had been there for nearly a year.

Wood was from Oxford House First Nation and disappeared in August 2016 while she and her parents were in Winnipeg to help a relative with medical appointments.

She disappeared one night while her parents were away from the hotel where they were staying.

