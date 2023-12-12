Brian Bowman portrait unveiled at City Hall
A new portrait of former mayor Brian Bowman was unveiled at Winnipeg City Hall on Monday.
The painting will hang in the Gallery of Mayors, surrounding the council chamber. The gallery was created in 1902 and contains portraits of the mayors who served throughout the city’s history.
“While the portrait may have one person’s image, I hope it really serves as a source of pride for everyone," Bowman said.
“Everyone involved in two decisive election wins. But also, more importantly for the work that we did to restore trust and confidence in city hall and really lay the foundation for a more inclusive city of a million people strong.”
Bowman, who held the position from 2014 to 2022, said as Winnipeg’s first Indigenous mayor he’s proud to have his image hang next to other trailblazers. This includes Susan Thompson, the city’s first female mayor; Glen Murray, Winnipeg's first openly gay mayor; and Sam Katz, the first Jewish mayor.
“They were the right people for the job at the time, but when I would take especially children around the gallery and talk to them about the former mayors, I would highlight the capacity for positive change that Winnipeggers have demonstrated in numerous elections. City Hall is for everyone,” he said.
Winnipeg artist Andrew Valko painted Bowman’s portrait, which includes the former mayor wearing a Metis pin.
Bowman noted that during his time as mayor, he always enjoyed taking people into the Gallery of Mayors.
“It is really a time capsule of the folks who served in this office over the last about 150 years,” he said.
“I’ve always thought and I know it’s shared by all of you that the corridors of power and privilege really should belong to everyone.”
