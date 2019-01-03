

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Over three quarters of residents surveyed in the Bridgwater neighbourhood said they support installing lights in the area’s public pathways, according to a new survey.

A report from the City of Winnipeg said the Bridgwater neighbourhood developer asked that a requirement for pedestrian lighting along some visitable pathways be taken out of a development agreement.

The city then sent notices to 4,079 homes in the area asking them to fill out an online survey regarding the matter. It received 204 responses between Oct. 29 and Nov. 15, though two of the surveys were from outside Bridgwater.

In total, 48 of the respondents live in homes that back directly onto the visitable pathways, which the city describes as “public pathways located in the drainage area behind accessible homes with no-step entries.”

The results of the survey show most residents are in favour of the lighting with a 76 per cent majority. It said 19 per cent are in opposition and five per cent said they are neutral.

Among only those with residences that back onto the pathways, the support for the lighting decreases, with 60 per cent saying they support it and 40 per cent saying they oppose.

According to the report the main reasons people want the lighting is increased security and ease of use, while the main reasons people don’t want it is because of light pollution and decreased security.

The report also notes one of the limitations of the survey was the Canada Post strike, though it says the survey period was long enough to allow for any delays in the mailing of the notices. It also says it can be difficult to express the impacts of lighting using pictures and text, and the number of lights and exact location of lighting was not provided.

The matter will be considered by the property and development committee on Monday, and city council will make a final decision on Jan. 31.