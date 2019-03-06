In curling, the quality of the ice is a key part of the game.

At competitions like the 2019 Brier, being held this year in Brandon, Man., a crew of dedicated volunteers help keep the playing surface in optimal condition.

For Greg Rabe, his involvement with the ice crew at major curling events started when Brandon last hosted the Brier in 1982.

“My official job was looking after the trophy so we had to lock it up every night and then we didn’t have anything to do in the day so I helped out on the ice committee,” said Rabe. “After that I thought, well that’s kind of fun.

“I’ve been at every curling thing since, we’ve had in this building.”

Rabe leads a volunteer crew that helps clean and scrape the ice and vacuum carpet around the playing surface before each draw.

“I like to say if we didn’t do our job there’d be no event,” said Rabe with a laugh. “It’s time consuming but we got a lot of guys. It’s fun.”

The ice crew works under the guidance of ice makers Jamie Bourassa and Greg Ewasko.

Ewasko said having experienced volunteers like Rabe help make the event run smoothly.

“These guys are definitely a top-notch crew,” said Ewasko. “We wouldn’t be able to do the ice properly to what the curlers want if we didn’t have such a great volunteer base.”

Rabe wasn’t sure he’d ever get to work another Brier in Brandon.

When it was announced as the host city he knew he would volunteer, but Rabe said this Brier could be his last one.

“I always thought, well if I started at the Brier and when I heard this Brier was on this would be it, but never say never.”