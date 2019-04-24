

CTV Winnipeg





The Forks is expanding its popular, licenced food court area to the outdoors this summer, allowing people to grab drinks inside or out and wander back and forth.

In a blog post, The Forks said the entire upper plaza area between The Forks Market and the Johnston Terminal will be licensed, and the entire drink menu from The Common will be available at another bar outside.

It said the outdoor patio area will include 250 communal seats, and said the seating will have the same high-quality and design found inside. There will also be lighting, music and fire pits.

People don’t have to purchase anything to enjoy the space, The Forks said.

The Forks said construction is underway.