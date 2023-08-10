'Brings the community together': Skatepark opens in northern Manitoba community

A new project aimed at giving young people something to do in a northern Manitoba community has officially opened for use.

The Ron Wood Recreation Park in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, which includes a skatepark, was opened over the August long weekend.

“We wanted to occupy the children’s time,” said vice-chief Marcel Moody. “Because when they are not occupied, they’re going to do things that are not necessarily in the best interest of themselves or for the community.”

The skatepark, built by Drop-In Skateparks out of Kleefeld, Man., was built over five weeks this summer in the area of an old baseball field that wasn’t being used, Moody said.

“We repurposed the baseball field, and we run it as a recreation park,” he said.

Moody said the community is trying to ensure there are many things for children and teenagers to do and that they have the same types of programs offered in larger centres, like Winnipeg or Thompson.

A skatepark, part of the Ron Wood Memorial Recreation Park, opens in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation. (Facebook: Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation)

“They’ll get some exercise, and have teams in the community, rather than gangs,” he said. “We’re trying to get children to work together and play together, and by doing that, it brings the community together.”

Nicholas Campbell, assistant director of education in the community, said 197 people turned out for the grand opening, where 110 skateboards were handed out. He added the Ron Wood Recreation Park will eventually be expanded to include a volleyball pit and a space for horseshoes to be played.

Jordan’s Principle, as well as Indigenous Services Canada, helped provide funding for the park.