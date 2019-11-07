Broadway closed completely over weekend
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 6:34PM CST
WINNIPEG - Broadway from Osborne Street West to Colony Street will be closed down completely in both directions over the weekend, the city said.
The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday, and will remain until 11 p.m. on Sunday, while the city assembles a tower crane.
A full list of lane closures can be found online at the City of Winnipeg – Regional Lane Closures.