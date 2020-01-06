WINNIPEG -- For the last week, residents in a Winnipeg building have been without a working elevator. For some, it's an inconvenience; for others, it's left them trapped.

Monica Bernusky's grandmother lives in the independent living building in Garden City, where she says she's been confined to her room for days.

The elevator at 1080 Powers St. is broken, leaving Bernusky's grandmother and many others with no way to get down.

"She does use a walker and/or a cane, and for over a week now she's been stuck on her floor," Bernusky told CTV News. "We've since had to cancel two of her medical appointments, which is going to be a hindrance to her health."

Bernusky said her grandmother isn't able to go grocery shopping, or do her laundry; washers and dryers are on the first floor.

Keith Bytheway, CEO of the Luther Home Corporation, the company that owns and operates 1080 Powers St., said the broken elevator was tended to quickly - but the fix wasn't as simple as the company would have hoped.

"We tried to source parts to fix the motor and/or to replace the motor," he said. "Both of those options were not available to us locally."

Bytheway said Luther Home sent the motor to Toronto to be fixed. He said tenants were notified about the broken elevator, but the company didn't reach out to emergency contacts because 1080 Powers St. is an independent living facility.

But, Bernusky is still worried about seniors in the building who may not have the supports her grandmother does.

"They're not going to have someone going and getting their groceries for them, or going and picking up their medications for them," she said.

Bytheway said the building has set up a meal delivery service and a garbage pickup service to help those who can't leave their floor.

He said he understands the challenge this presents for many residents, but added it may be a while yet before the elevator is up and running.

"It'll probably be eight or nine days by the time we get that elevator fixed," said Bytheway. "We understand that that's an extreme hardship for people, and we're doing what we can to mitigate that hardship."

Luther Home told CTV News it is buying a second motor for the elevator to remain on site so this kind of situation doesn't happen again.