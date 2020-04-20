WINNIPEG -- Brokenhead Ojibway Nation held an election on Saturday, April 18, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Treaty 1 Nation, located northeast of Winnipeg, said on its website that extra security was put in place in order to “mitigate the risk of COVID-19.”

During election day, access points were set up to screen any cars coming into the community, and security was on site to help enforce physical distancing measures.

(Source: John Schneider)

Voters were also given personal protective equipment (PPE) when going into the polling station.

On Saturday, Deborah Smith was re-elected for a second term as chief. Four new councillors, Christopher Kent, Allen (Sam) Hocaluk, Kevin Thomas and Wendell Sinclair Jr (Ogimaa)., were also elected.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.

