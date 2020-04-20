Brokenhead Ojibway Nation holds physically distanced election
WINNIPEG -- Brokenhead Ojibway Nation held an election on Saturday, April 18, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Treaty 1 Nation, located northeast of Winnipeg, said on its website that extra security was put in place in order to “mitigate the risk of COVID-19.”
During election day, access points were set up to screen any cars coming into the community, and security was on site to help enforce physical distancing measures.
Voters were also given personal protective equipment (PPE) when going into the polling station.
On Saturday, Deborah Smith was re-elected for a second term as chief. Four new councillors, Christopher Kent, Allen (Sam) Hocaluk, Kevin Thomas and Wendell Sinclair Jr (Ogimaa)., were also elected.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.
