Dauphin RCMP is looking for a 24-year-old man last seen at the Dauphin’s Countryfest grounds over the weekend.

Police said Danny Berhie Kidane was last seen by friends around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they received a report Kidane was missing Sunday at 10:40 a.m.

Kidane is described as five feet six inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts and flip flops.

On Tuesday, Danny’s older brother Haben Kidane told CTV News he was travelling to Dauphin.

“I’m doing ok, trying to keep focused on getting to the search and helping anyway I can,” he said.

“Danny’s the best little brother, always ready to help others and all he ever wants is to make people happy.”

Haben said his brother was born in Winnipeg and is about to graduate from university.

“He’s a smart kid... I’m sure he’d manage well on his own,” he said.

Monday morning Dauphin’s Countryfest had posted online about Kidane’s disappearance.

“On Saturday, June 30th, friends of Danny Kidane reported to the security at Dauphin’s Countryfest that he had not been seen or heard from since 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Dauphin’s Countryfest Inc. has been cooperating with RCMP in efforts to locate Danny Kidane whereabouts.”





Bill Gade owns CJ Radio based in Swan River and has been attending the festival for a decade.



He said over the weekend he met and spoke with festival security about Kidane and the search to find him.



Gade said Kidane came from the Winnipeg area with two friends.

He said he was told by festival security Kidane was wearing swimming trunks and was seen in the water around 3 p.m.

Gade said for years there has been fences up by the creek near the campground to discourage swimmers, but on a hot day he said there can be hundreds of people swimming in the water.



He said searchers scoured the festival grounds showing people at campsites Kidane’s photo, and a helicopter was used to search the area around the creek.



He said the creek is not deep and people often sit in the creek with a chair, but rain on Friday raised the water level of the creek somewhat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.