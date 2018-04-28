As the Steinbach Pistons and the Nipawin Hawks battle for the Anavet Cup, a mother from Steinbach can safely bet her son is going to win.

The Lenchyshyn brothers, Thomas, 21, and Jack, 18, are both from Steinbach. They can both call themselves league champions in the 2017-2018 season. And now, they’re both playing for opposing teams in the Anavet Cup—a battle between the top teams in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

It’s a rivalry that’s inspired some trash talk.

“I’ve been letting him know who’s the other brother and who’s going to really prove that this series,” Thomas, said. When asked for details, Thomas said he wasn’t sure he could share his comments on TV.

“Ya a couple of words have been said back and forth a little,” Jack said grinning.

Their mother, Lorie Lenchyshyn, said her two sons have had a healthy competition going since they were toddlers. The 2017-2018 season marks Thomas’ last year playing junior hockey. It’s Jack’s first.

“When Jack signed with the Pistons earlier they knew they could play each other and Jack promptly said ‘well Thomas I’m going to drop the gloves with you and we’re going to go at it.’” Lorie said.

“She said that if we ever fought at centre ice there’d be trouble at home so we probably won’t be welcome back so that probably won’t happen,” Thomas recalls the conversation.

On Friday night, a fight between the two brothers on the ice was never an option. Jack, a rookie, didn’t dress for the game. But if he had, he said he wouldn’t have changed his game plan and would’ve just focused on winning.

“I don’t think I would really change a whole lot. Maybe slash him behind the legs a couple times. Just to let him know I’m onto his game,” Jack said laughing.

The Nipawin Hawks took the first game 4-3. The puck drops for game two in Steinbach on Saturday.

“May the best man win. Hopefully us,” Jack said.