

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press





The brothers of a Winnipeg bus driver who was fatally stabbed on the job broke down in tears at a sentencing hearing today for the man who killed him.

They said Irvine Jubal Fraser's death was senseless and has left them angry and devastated.

Fraser, who was 58, was stabbed multiple times during a fight with Brian Kyle Thomas in February 2017.

A jury found Thomas, 25, guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year.

There was a confrontation between the two as Fraser tried to get Thomas off the bus late at night and at the end of the route.

Dean Byard told court Fraser was the oldest of four brothers in a close-knit family, and was a loving father and husband.

