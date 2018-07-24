Winnipeg city councillor Jeff Browaty is not running for Mayor.

Browaty has been musing about a mayoral run for months but confirmed he will instead seek re-election in North Kildonan as councillor.

Browaty was successful in getting a plebiscite on the future of Portage and Main on the October ballot. Browaty opposes opening the intersection to pedestrians and is a vocal critic of Mayor Brian Bowman.