Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including Winnipeg

Winnipeggers will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform in the city for the first time.

The legendary rocker announced Wednesday that he has cancelled the rest of his tour dates in 2023, including his show in Winnipeg at the Canada Life Centre on Nov. 10, 2023.

Springsteen previously cancelled several shows this month due to peptic ulcer disease.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice,” a post on his website reads.

Rescheduled dates for the 2023 shows will be announced next week. All tickets for previously purchased shows will be valid for the new date. Those who cannot attend the new date will have 30 days to request a refund.