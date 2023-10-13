Bruce Springsteen reschedules Winnipeg concert after cancellation

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be performing in Winnipeg in November 2024 after recently postponing their tour.

On Friday, the singer announced that the rescheduled Winnipeg show will take place on Nov. 13, 2024, at the Canada Life Centre. The concert was originally set for Nov. 10, 2023.

All tickets from the postponed performance will remain valid for the new concert.

Last month, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Springsteen cancelled the rest of his 2023 tour dates due to peptic ulcer disease. The November 2024 show will be the legendary musician’s first time performing in Winnipeg.