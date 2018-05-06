Featured
Brush fire burning near Shaftesbury, police asking public to avoid area
A brush fire broke out in Winnipeg’s south end Sunday afternoon. (Source: Daniel Timmerman)
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 5:19PM CST
A brush fire broke out in Winnipeg’s south end Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service along with Winnipeg police were busy dealing with the fire near Shaftesbury Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway.
The westbound lanes of Sterling Lyon were closed to traffic.
Police are asking the public to leave the Assiniboine Forest, and steer clear of the Chalfont Road entrance to the forest.