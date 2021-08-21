WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro is set to launch an environmental study next week on the banks of the Red River due to hydrocarbon bubbles seen releasing a sheen on the water – the lasting impacts of an old gas plant.

Manitoba Hydro said it will be launching a three-day study on Wednesday, with crews collecting samples on the south bank of the Red River next to Hydro's facility at 35 Sutherland Avenue.

Hydro said hydrocarbon has been seen during summer months bubbling up from the bank and releasing a sheen on the river's surface. The bubbling was more apparent after the construction of the Disraeli Pedestrian Bridge in 2017.

"This is likely caused by historical deposits of coal tar from the manufactured gas plant formerly located at 35 Sutherland Ave.," Hydro said on its website. "These types of facilities typically left a legacy of environmental contamination."

Bruce Owen, the media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, said in an email the former gas works plant was closed around 1957.

"The environmental study will inform Manitoba Hydro of the extent of the contamination and will be used to assess potential remediation options," Owen said.

Hydro said the site has been monitored for more than a decade and has not shown evidence of increased risk to the aquatic life.

Hydro said pedestrians and boaters using the Red River will not be impacted.