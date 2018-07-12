

CTV Winnipeg





A northbound lane on Highway 59 is closed after a dump truck dropped an unexpected load – its entire bucket.

The closure is between Winnipeg city limits and Highway 213.

In a tweet from RCMP, the truck’s bucket can be seen standing up vertically on the right hand lane in front of a bridge.

RCMP said the bucket wasn’t fully down as the driver attempted to go under, and it was clipped by the structure.

Police said the driver had minor injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

On the province’s highway conditions website, it said drivers should expect delays, and only the right hand lane will be affected by the closure.