Bucket ripped from dump truck in collision with bridge on Highway 59
Source: Manitoba RCMP.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 1:13PM CST
A northbound lane on Highway 59 is closed after a dump truck dropped an unexpected load – its entire bucket.
The closure is between Winnipeg city limits and Highway 213.
In a tweet from RCMP, the truck’s bucket can be seen standing up vertically on the right hand lane in front of a bridge.
RCMP said the bucket wasn’t fully down as the driver attempted to go under, and it was clipped by the structure.
Police said the driver had minor injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.
On the province’s highway conditions website, it said drivers should expect delays, and only the right hand lane will be affected by the closure.
Right lane is closed on Hwy 59 right by Springfield Rd. A dump truck didn’t have the bucket fully down as it went under Hwy 59 and clipped the bridge. Minor injuries to 73yo male driver. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/T5hjxDPP6u— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 12, 2018