Buckling road leads to closure on Portage Avenue
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:19PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:35PM CST
Motorists will have to contend with slower traffic after buckling road closed a section of Portage Avenue
Wednesday evening Winnipeg Police said the median and centre lanes of Westbound Portage Avenue at Donald Street would be closed “indefinitely”.
A city spokesperson said barricades were blocking off the damaged pavement and that repairs were expected to begin Thursday.
The curb lane will remain open, but police said drivers should expect delays.