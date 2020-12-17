WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers have identified two suspects in the homicide of a man whose remains were found by hunters back in August in Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, as the investigation returns to Winnipeg.

RCMP officers were searching a home of Hespeler Avenue on Dec. 17, which was the last known home of Bud Paul, 56.

He was reported missing to Winnipeg police on Aug. 7.

In September, police released images from a surveillance camera at a Manitoba Liquor Control Commission Store in Neepawa, Man., showing Paul on Aug. 1, along with two unknown people and his car. Paul’s vehicle was found burned in Winnipeg on Aug. 10.

In October, Mounties confirmed that human remains, which hunters found hidden in Roseau River on Aug. 11, had been identified as Paul. Investigators said he was murdered, but didn’t say how he was killed.

Police officers have continued to actively investigate Paul’s homicide, noting they’ve received new information which led them back to do a search of Paul’s last known home.

Mounties have now identified two suspects; a 36-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, who are both from Winnipeg.

Investigators are looking for more information on Paul’s whereabouts between Aug. 1 and 10, as well as any other information related to the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 431-489-8551.

FAMILY SPEAKS OUT

In October, Paul’s stepdaughter Sabrina Clarke made a plea to the public for more information.

“We just want answers,” she said.

Clarke described Paul as a mild-mannered, sweet man.

“He had a really big heart,” she said.

“He was funny.”

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb, Charles Lefebvre, and Danton Unger.